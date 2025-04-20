Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 189.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 131,001 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 0.5% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $24,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $772,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Sharpepoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $2,861,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 166,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 321,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after buying an additional 23,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. KeyCorp cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. DZ Bank lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $87.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.38, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.93 and a 200 day moving average of $123.30. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $187.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.