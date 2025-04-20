The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,505 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,035 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $16,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,482,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,272,590,000 after buying an additional 809,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,415,427,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,197,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,137,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,104,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,904,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,858,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,209,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,930 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.4 %

DIS stock opened at $84.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.38. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $118.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $153.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.48.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

