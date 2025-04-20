Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $12.01 Million in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 105,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,010,000. Steel Dynamics makes up 1.1% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 23,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total transaction of $3,184,810.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,448,593.80. This trade represents a 16.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Steel Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.11.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.9 %

STLD stock opened at $118.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.36 and a 200 day moving average of $128.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.17 and a twelve month high of $155.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.33). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

