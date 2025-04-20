The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 448,100 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the March 15th total of 362,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Shyft Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in The Shyft Group by 394.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 496,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after buying an additional 115,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The Shyft Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF opened at $7.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41. The Shyft Group has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $258.15 million, a PE ratio of -82.10 and a beta of 1.83.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $201.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Shyft Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is -222.22%.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

