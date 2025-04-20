Short Interest in Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ) Declines By 25.8%

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:RWAYZ opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.22. Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $25.52.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Company Profile

runway growth capital lends capital—as well as relationships, experience and passion—to help fast-growing, dynamic companies achieve their fullest potential.

