First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Short Interest Update

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,200 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the March 15th total of 100,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,109,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.1576 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

