First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Short Interest Update

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,200 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the March 15th total of 100,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,109,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SDVY stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.18.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.1576 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
