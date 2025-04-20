First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 52,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 76,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 108,800.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

ROBT opened at $38.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.63. The company has a market capitalization of $391.76 million, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

About First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

