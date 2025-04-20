Mirova Has $12.80 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mirova lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises approximately 2.2% of Mirova’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mirova’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $12,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 892.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, SVP Johnson Varkey sold 124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.96, for a total value of $29,135.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,045.36. This trade represents a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 4,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $1,016,421.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,052,881.80. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,577 shares of company stock worth $21,662,464 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM stock opened at $230.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.89 and its 200 day moving average is $219.04. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.59 and a 52 week high of $239.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 12.45%. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waste Management from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.76.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

