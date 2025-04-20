MML Investors Services LLC Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 601,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,379 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $106,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,398.72. The trade was a 52.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 29,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total value of $6,070,159.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,223.60. The trade was a 40.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,471 shares of company stock valued at $23,426,451. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $172.78 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.58 and a 12-month high of $218.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The firm has a market cap of $305.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.99, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 273.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Erste Group Bank upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $218.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.71.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

