MYDA Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1,309.3% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $699,397.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,242.94. This represents a 31.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $38,057,761.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $67,770,450.07. The trade was a 35.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 513,081 shares of company stock worth $41,903,066. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan analyst Kenneth Worthington reiterated an Overweight rating and $92 target. Ahead of earnings, he highlighted Schwab’s earnings model and positive impact of rising cash allocations. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW opened at $76.52 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.58.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

