Mirova Purchases 741 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Mirova boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,514,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,245,000 after buying an additional 90,810 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 7,083.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356,678 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,913,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,122,000 after purchasing an additional 304,033 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,038,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,582,000 after purchasing an additional 719,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $171.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.19. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.23 and a 12 month high of $216.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $623,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,153 shares in the company, valued at $68,572,778.10. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $103,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,698,381.70. The trade was a 2.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,150 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on GoDaddy from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $228.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $235.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.73.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

