Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for approximately 0.6% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $64,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,033,000 after purchasing an additional 77,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO stock opened at $3,601.29 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,728.97 and a 12 month high of $3,916.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,573.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3,341.79. The company has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $3,763.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3,500.00 to $4,192.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AutoZone from $3,775.00 to $3,830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Argus cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,700.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,724.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total transaction of $568,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $177,500. This represents a 76.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,550.08, for a total transaction of $482,810.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,682.24. This represents a 25.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,721 shares of company stock worth $24,609,331. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

