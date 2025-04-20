Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for approximately 2.6% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $10,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 53,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,222,000 after purchasing an additional 34,434 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,795,000 after buying an additional 161,547 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Price Performance

CHTR opened at $338.96 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $415.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHTR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $387.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.