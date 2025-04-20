Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 442.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,510,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,108,780,000 after buying an additional 37,928,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,292,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,675,000 after acquiring an additional 169,602 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,115,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,979,000 after purchasing an additional 473,940 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,047,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,194,000 after purchasing an additional 866,903 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,949,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VMBS stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $47.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.83.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.164 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

