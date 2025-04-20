Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) is Meritage Group LP’s 8th Largest Position

Meritage Group LP grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 5,795.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,301,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,245,689 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International comprises approximately 5.1% of Meritage Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $215,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,813,000. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 10,155.5% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,901,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,406 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,418,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,829,974,000 after acquiring an additional 841,167 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,148,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,802,000 after purchasing an additional 715,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,981,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $194,069,000 after purchasing an additional 679,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
QSR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.58.
Restaurant Brands International Price Performance
QSR opened at $63.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.40. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.71 and a 12-month high of $77.24.
Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 28.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.
Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International
In related news, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $851,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,731.36. This trade represents a 5.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total transaction of $1,778,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,590.52. The trade was a 44.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 278,716 shares of company stock worth $17,740,281. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
