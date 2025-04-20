Tradition Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock opened at $120.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $135.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.62.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.