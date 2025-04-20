Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Has $3.11 Million Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,423 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,793,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,124,492,000 after buying an additional 2,459,452 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,902,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991,608 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,448,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,765,000 after purchasing an additional 700,747 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,977,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Stock Up 0.7 %

NI opened at $39.21 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $41.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.39.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.05). NiSource had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.14%.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In related news, CAO Gunnar Gode sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $219,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,339.36. The trade was a 18.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on NiSource from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

About NiSource

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

