Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Holdings Reduced by Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,532 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $13,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Unified Investment Management acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,161,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,349,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,020,000 after purchasing an additional 156,175 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,348,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,046,000 after purchasing an additional 37,637 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SFM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Northcoast Research raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $132.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $143,743.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,755.10. This trade represents a 9.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $488,379.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,070,304.26. This trade represents a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,562,649 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $160.15 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $178.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.82.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

