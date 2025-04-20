Thematics Asset Management Trims Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Thematics Asset Management reduced its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 340,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,653,000 after purchasing an additional 59,173 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,481,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 12.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,867,000 after buying an additional 52,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.90.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $426.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $440.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $461.53. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.69 and a 52-week high of $499.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.65 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total value of $157,443.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,084.12. This represents a 89.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.