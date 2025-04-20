Trajan Wealth LLC Acquires 20,655 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,655 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 42,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,325,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,030,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,878,000 after purchasing an additional 45,894 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 21,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $574,672.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,263.86. The trade was a 13.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of IPG opened at $23.91 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.15.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 27.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 72.13%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $155.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

See Also

