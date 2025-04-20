Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,316,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,165 shares during the period. Teledyne Technologies comprises 1.4% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $610,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on TDY shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.00.

In other news, COO George C. Bobb III sold 6,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.77, for a total value of $3,203,013.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at $5,322,445.14. This represents a 37.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 5,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.22, for a total transaction of $2,989,092.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 144,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,910,255.66. This represents a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,571 shares of company stock worth $17,709,721. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TDY stock opened at $462.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $355.41 and a 52 week high of $522.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $486.27 and a 200 day moving average of $478.26.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

