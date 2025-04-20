Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Invests $848,000 in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,316,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,949,697,000 after acquiring an additional 879,463 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Natera by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,701,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,060,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,396 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Natera by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,240,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $512,898,000 after purchasing an additional 439,778 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Natera by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $355,809,000 after purchasing an additional 142,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,538,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,604,000 after buying an additional 439,540 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Natera from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Natera from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total transaction of $421,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,782 shares in the company, valued at $19,917,535.36. This represents a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 87,272 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $12,514,804.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,160,963.60. The trade was a 30.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,922 shares of company stock worth $51,603,664 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Natera Stock Down 1.4 %

NTRA opened at $148.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.14 and a beta of 1.80. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.10 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.91 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

