Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,031,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,199,920 shares during the quarter. Toro accounts for approximately 1.3% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 6.99% of Toro worth $563,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Toro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Toro by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Toro by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $67.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.81. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $100.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.87%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTC. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Toro from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Toro from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Northland Securities raised Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Northland Capmk raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

