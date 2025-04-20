Trajan Wealth LLC Sells 740 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Trajan Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $68,876,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $43,618,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,308,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,862,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in OGE Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,182,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,554,000 after acquiring an additional 258,989 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of OGE opened at $45.01 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $46.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a $0.4213 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.36%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

