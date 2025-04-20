Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Raises Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Henry Schein makes up approximately 3.2% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Henry Schein worth $16,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Henry Schein by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3,347.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $184,988.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,147.20. This represents a 9.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $287,161.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,251.20. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $64.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.56 and a 12 month high of $82.49. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

