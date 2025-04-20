MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,986 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $18,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortinet from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 328 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.33 per share, with a total value of $34,876.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 300,006 shares in the company, valued at $31,899,637.98. The trade was a 0.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $2,668,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,820.16. This trade represents a 83.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 576,944 shares of company stock worth $56,944,064 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock opened at $96.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.28. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

