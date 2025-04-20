Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,395,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,097,698 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 2.95% of AAON worth $281,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 521.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in AAON during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $82.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.96. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $144.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

AAON Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.90%.

AAON declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase $30.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAON. CJS Securities raised shares of AAON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on AAON from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AAON from $155.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAON

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Raymond Stewart acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.86 per share, for a total transaction of $80,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,580. This represents a 50.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

AAON Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.