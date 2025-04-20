Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $30.15 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,397 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $30,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.6% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $355,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 30,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 20.7% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $99.55 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.01.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.67.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

