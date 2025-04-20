PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $121.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Melius upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.59.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $88.17 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $85.10 and a 12-month high of $118.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. Equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 16.69%.

In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $636,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,929.63. The trade was a 86.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,129.15. This trade represents a 26.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,547 shares of company stock valued at $18,261,908. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

