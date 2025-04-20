American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,249,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,764,000 after purchasing an additional 213,153 shares during the period. Passumpsic Savings Bank purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $914,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth about $3,191,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $107.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.43. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.68 and a 52 week high of $110.48.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.43%.

Several analysts have commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.77.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

