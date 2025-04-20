BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 47,706 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 158.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,706 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.07% of Mueller Industries worth $6,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLI opened at $70.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.96. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.22 and a 1 year high of $96.81.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 22.97%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.83%.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $798,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,098 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,181.38. This represents a 15.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

