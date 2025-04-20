United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Has $855,000 Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,541 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. The firm moved its midcap bank industry view from Attractive to In-line, saying “higher and faster than expected” tariffs raise recession risks, will weigh on loan growth and in-turn, forward earnings and multiples. The group is “cheap,” but weaker for longer loan growth and inverted yield curve limit upside catalysts. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.82.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.1 %

CFG stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.61.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

