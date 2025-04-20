Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Has $12.95 Million Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,874 shares during the period. Teleflex accounts for about 2.6% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Teleflex worth $12,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in Teleflex by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 27,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 64.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,683 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. Raymond James cut shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $275.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.63.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Teleflex stock opened at $129.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $124.66 and a 12-month high of $249.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.50.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.03. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $795.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.24 million. As a group, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.