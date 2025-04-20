Trajan Wealth LLC Buys 3,179 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Trajan Wealth LLC raised its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $15,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,131,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,956,087,000 after buying an additional 105,504 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,282,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $841,461,000 after purchasing an additional 712,958 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $818,315,000 after buying an additional 77,981 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,012,000 after acquiring an additional 902,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,438,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,380,000 after acquiring an additional 59,426 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $273.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $263.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.50.

IQV opened at $143.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $135.97 and a one year high of $252.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.62.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

