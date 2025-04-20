Trajan Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS)

Trajan Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 538,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,642,000. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF accounts for 1.0% of Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Trajan Wealth LLC owned 3.11% of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter.

Get Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF alerts:

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RECS opened at $31.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.93. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.57.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RECS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.