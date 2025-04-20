Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Sells 5,931 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,931 shares during the quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Casey’s General Stores worth $9,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CASY. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,500,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $175,607,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 428,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,666,000 after purchasing an additional 263,545 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 49.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 524,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,861,000 after purchasing an additional 174,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 18.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,090,000 after purchasing an additional 119,350 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Stephens raised Casey’s General Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.33.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total transaction of $109,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,615.43. This trade represents a 9.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,652.24. This represents a 8.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $460.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.51 and a 52-week high of $468.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.57. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

