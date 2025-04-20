Seaview Investment Managers LLC Sells 6,264 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,264 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 2.6% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,978,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,297,000 after purchasing an additional 47,350 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $653,160,000 after acquiring an additional 876,182 shares during the period. Passumpsic Savings Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $2,634,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 5,498 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at $510,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $865,533. This trade represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $262.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.25. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.62 and a 52 week high of $276.49. The stock has a market cap of $299.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

