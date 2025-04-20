Trigran Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Trigran Investments Inc. cut its stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,127 shares during the quarter. Surmodics comprises about 1.7% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Trigran Investments Inc. owned about 2.57% of Surmodics worth $14,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRDX. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 231.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 19,635 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in Surmodics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 129,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Surmodics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 339,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 19,251 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Surmodics by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRDX opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.14 million, a P/E ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 1.30. Surmodics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $42.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average of $35.54.

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRDX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Surmodics in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised Surmodics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Surmodics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

