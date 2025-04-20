Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Trajan Wealth LLC

Trajan Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $11,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. CAP Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Airbnb by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.1 %

ABNB opened at $112.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.88 and a 12 month high of $166.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.35.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total transaction of $80,276.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 222,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,553,226.96. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.76, for a total transaction of $23,305,636.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,294,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,590,061.20. This represents a 8.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,037,307 shares of company stock worth $280,842,374. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

