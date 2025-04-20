3,110 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Bought by Sharpepoint LLC

Sharpepoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,110 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 75,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 36,475 shares during the period. Landing Point Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,033,164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $93,346,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 189,717 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,141,000 after buying an additional 21,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,148,910 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $103,804,000 after buying an additional 19,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Price Performance
NYSE WMT opened at $93.17 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $105.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.52 and a 200 day moving average of $90.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $746.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.
Walmart Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.58.
Insider Activity
In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $166,883.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 520,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,332,475.50. This represents a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $195,052.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 398,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,288,807.84. The trade was a 0.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,782 shares of company stock valued at $16,785,305 in the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
