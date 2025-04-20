Seaview Investment Managers LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,563 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,200,485,000 after acquiring an additional 198,148 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Netflix by 4.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $29,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 13.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 247 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in Netflix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,746 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 356.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,879 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total transaction of $23,360,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,933.10. This represents a 98.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total transaction of $100,259,088.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,700,583. The trade was a 88.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 274,312 shares of company stock valued at $267,919,297. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $973.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $416.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $954.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $893.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $542.01 and a 12-month high of $1,064.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,126.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.38.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

