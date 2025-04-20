Sharpepoint LLC Buys Shares of 9,429 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sharpepoint LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,279,000. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 6.6% of Sharpepoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 14.5 %

NYSE LLY opened at $841.70 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.08 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $829.09 and its 200 day moving average is $819.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,146.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,012.00.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

