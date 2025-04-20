Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown comprises about 2.3% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $11,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $117.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.87 and a 1 year high of $125.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.10.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 20.68%. Analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on BRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Articles

