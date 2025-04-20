Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Announces Dividend of $0.24

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share on Monday, May 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd.
Antofagasta Stock Performance
ANFGF stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.34. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $30.88.
About Antofagasta
