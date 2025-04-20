Trigran Investments Inc. Grows Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,384,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,508 shares during the quarter. Extreme Networks makes up about 4.6% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $39,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 108,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.57. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $19.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 110.86% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. Analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Extreme Networks announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on EXTR shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $549,807.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,760,901.99. This represents a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

