Sharpepoint LLC Purchases New Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Sharpepoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 59,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 20,785 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 48,618 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 52,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter.

QYLD stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1703 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

