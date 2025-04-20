Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Sold by Trigran Investments Inc.

Trigran Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,979,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 696,651 shares during the period. Harmonic comprises about 7.6% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Trigran Investments Inc. owned 4.27% of Harmonic worth $65,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Harmonic by 40.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 201,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 57,888 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,675,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,665 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 71,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 38,230 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at $4,292,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 6.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Krall bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 163,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,932.20. The trade was a 6.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel T. Whalen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,726. The trade was a 51.37 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 32,780 shares of company stock worth $316,607. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.70. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.92. Harmonic Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $15.46.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Harmonic had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Harmonic from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Harmonic in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

