42,149 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Acquired by Sharpepoint LLC

Sharpepoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 238.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 84,136 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,263,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 453.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 100,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 82,372 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 21,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,248,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,288,000 after purchasing an additional 82,220 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on OGN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.
Organon & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $11.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 431.62% and a net margin of 13.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.63%.
Organon & Co. Profile
Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.
