42,149 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Acquired by Sharpepoint LLC

Sharpepoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 238.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 84,136 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,263,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 453.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 100,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 82,372 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 21,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,248,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,288,000 after purchasing an additional 82,220 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OGN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $11.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 431.62% and a net margin of 13.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

Organon & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.