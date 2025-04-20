Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Has $910,000 Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,575 shares during the quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $1,214,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 51,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 18,698 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 157,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 125,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $25.78 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $34.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.95. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cibc World Mkts raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

