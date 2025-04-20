Kensington Asset Management LLC Sells 142,700 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Kensington Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 96.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Kensington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kensington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $292.51 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $262.65 and a 52-week high of $358.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.96. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.20.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.